Sudan: Empowerment Removal Committee Announces Seizure of Sudan Foundation

9 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Higher Committee for the Dismantling of the June 30 th regime, Dr. Salah Manna, announced that the committee has seized today the Sudan Foundation Corporation, in which the leaders of the defunct regime, Osama Abdullah and Kamal Abdul Latif, work.

He explained in the press conference held by the committee this evening in the Republican Palace that this organization runs conferences and meetings for the remnants of the counter-revolution, noting to decisions concerning the corporation in the near future.

He indicated that the committee is working in harmony in the examination of its files, noting to the committee's hold on important economic files, asserting that some of the charity organizations work for the dissolved National Congress Party as its mission was to supply the defunct party with huge funds through these organizations, from the accounts of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and some special accounts.

He referred to the special account that the ousted president used in currency trading, which he himself admitted in trial sessions, asking how a head of state can work in currency trading and contribute to raising the price of the dollar against the Sudanese pound and increasing inflation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.