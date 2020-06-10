Sudan: Empowerment Removal Committee Announces Seizure of Sudan Foundation

Khartoum — The member of the Higher Committee for the Dismantling of the June 30 th regime, Dr. Salah Manna, announced that the committee has seized today the Sudan Foundation Corporation, in which the leaders of the defunct regime, Osama Abdullah and Kamal Abdul Latif, work.

He explained in the press conference held by the committee this evening in the Republican Palace that this organization runs conferences and meetings for the remnants of the counter-revolution, noting to decisions concerning the corporation in the near future.

He indicated that the committee is working in harmony in the examination of its files, noting to the committee's hold on important economic files, asserting that some of the charity organizations work for the dissolved National Congress Party as its mission was to supply the defunct party with huge funds through these organizations, from the accounts of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and some special accounts.

He referred to the special account that the ousted president used in currency trading, which he himself admitted in trial sessions, asking how a head of state can work in currency trading and contribute to raising the price of the dollar against the Sudanese pound and increasing inflation.