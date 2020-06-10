Sudan: Empowerment Committee Sizes Exchanges Companies

9 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By SONA

Khartoum — The Committee for the Dismantle the 30 th of June Regime, Remove of Empowerment and Recover of Public Funds issued a decision today to withhold funds, accounts, movables, assets and real estate from a number of the exchange companies operating in the country.

The member of the committee, Salah Mannaa, noted in the committee's press conference at the Republican Palace this evening that the exchange companies include Al Yamama Exchange Company Limited, Al Hejra Exchange Company, Argeen Exchange Company, Al-Raed Exchange Company, Al Fajr Exchange Limited Company, Layera Exchange limited Company, Denar Exchange Company, Al Rasil Exchange Company, Wafa'a Exchange Company, Bab Al-Mandab Company, and the African Exchange Company Limited.

Manaa explained that these exchange companies were working for the destruction of the national economy, while the defunct regime had used them as an alternative foreign channels to banks because they were transferring large sums of money out of Sudan, besides, that these companies had directly contributed in the pressure on the national currency through the organized work that they do in the currency trade.

He said that the defunct regime was using these companies as financial channels to get money out of the country after the restrictions it faced by the international financial institutions because of its involvement in terrorist operations.

The committee directed the relevant authorities to execute the decision.

