Sudan: New Criminal Suits Filed Against Ousted President

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Empowerment Committee, Mohammed Al-Faki Suleiman , announced the filing of new criminal suit against the toppled President on wasting the public funds for his personal interests, revealing that the committee found a special account in his name , At Omdurman National Bank in which 20 million dollars were deposited, illegally.
