Sudan: Red Cross Emergency Response, Doctors Without Borders Team Arrive

Khartoum — A joint humanitarian aid flight, the first of its kind, between the International Committee of the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) landed at Khartoum airport this morning.

The MSF emergency response team includes 11 members, and another team of four technical and administrative staff and support elements of the International Committee of the Red Cross to join the organization's operations in Khartoum and Darfur.

Mr. Pascal Kotat, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Sudan expressed pleasure for the arrival of the first joint trip between the International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières, he thanked all concerned Sudanese authorities for facilitation of plane arrival, which will be followed by other trips in the coming weeks bring individuals and supplies to Khartoum from Addis Ababa, for the urgent need for such support to combat the spreadof the pandemic of covid-19 in Sudan.

The head of the MSF mission in Sudan, Andrea Fiore, noted that the MSF emergency response team that arrived today will enable the expand of activities in response to the outbreak of the pandemic, adding that "facilitating the arrival of staff and supplies will directly benefit the patients ", noting that anther team of ten employees is expected to arrive in the coming days, in addition to a large amount of medical and logistical materials by which the MSF aims to expand its operations in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out to the organization continuation of its regular activities to support people in need in the states of Central Darfur, East Darfur, North Darfur, Khartoum State, White Nile State, Gedaref State and South Kordofan State for isolation centers of the Ministry of Health, as well as programs to continue the ICRC's response to the pandemic.

He pointed out to the ICRC cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent in carrying out awareness-raising activities on the covid 19-pandemic in the rural areas of Darfur, the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Mr. Kotat said that this trip represents a development in the urgent need to protect medical facilities and respect for humanitarian workers everywhere who are doing their best to provide care to patients or those who face risks during these difficult times.