Sudan: We Will Not Spare Anyone Looted People's Money - Wajdi

Khartoum — The member of the Committee for the removal of empowerment, combating corruption and recovery of the looted funds, affirmed that the committee is continuing to perform its work and tasks until all the looted funds by the defunct regime are recovered, "We will not spare anyone who looted the People's money. " he said.

He added during the press conference of the Empowerment Committee in the Republican Palace this evening, that the committee's work in the public service is not retaliation and all the information were obtained through the personnel files and reports of the committees formed for this purpose, noting that the committee works in full coordination and harmony among its members, and the resistance and revolutionary committees.

He stressed that every action of the committee is governed by the law of dismantle and the laws in force in the country, pointing out to criminal reports against a number of the exchange companies under the control of the joint forces, adding that this money belong to the Sudanese people, were stolen from the public treasury, and we do not confiscating it, but recovering it according to the constitutional document and the law as public funds.

Wajdi indicated that the committee has issued decisions to recover the Haris International Investment Company Limited, Aqarco International Services Company Limited, and Petroleum Products Company Limited, and the seizure of all funds, accounts, assets, real estate and shares of these companies for the government of Sudan and to be registered under the name of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

He explained that Haris International Company is a private company under a general name from the fact that the government owns only 30% of it, pointing to the systematic corruption in the transportation deal, saying, "This is corruption was legalized by the state's higher authorities."