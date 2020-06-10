Sudan: Committee Terminates Services of 651employees

9 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Empowerment Committee has terminated the service of 651 of the public service employees in a number of government institutions at the recommendation of the concerned circles.

The decisions which were taken by the committee and announced by the Committee member, Taha Osman in the press conference which held, Monday, included the termination of the services of 89 Legal Advisors.

The Committee directed the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures towards the implementation of the decision.

