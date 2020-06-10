Kenya: Nick Mwendwa - My Opponents Want Me Jailed

9 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa claims his opponents, whom he did not name, are working behind the scenes to have him jailed.

He added that such moves will not intimidate him to quit the race to get re-elected.

"Politics is about people's opinion," explained Mwendwa in an interview with Mulembe FM.

"Please ask those who wish to vie to talk to the delegates and ask for votes. They do not have votes and that is why they want to see Nick Mwendwa arrested and put behind bars to stop me from being on the ballot. All these efforts to move to the tribunal are aimed at ensuring elections are held in my absence."

Mwendwa was recently summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in what Nairobi News understands was a bid to have him explain how he used the Sh244 million forwarded to him by the government to prepare the men's national football team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The football boss has also been forced to respond to a number of cases filed at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) challenging his and the federation's eligibility.

FKF polls have twice been cancelled in the past six months.

