Zimbabwe/South Africa: Mahachi Out to Prove His Worth At Supersport United

10 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe international midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi has vowed to earn his place in the SuperSport United squad through continued hard work and not because his compatriot Kaitano Tembo is the club's coach.

Former Zimbabwe Warriors player Tembo played a huge role for in Mahachi's decision to join SuperSport at the beginning of the season from Orlando Pirates, where he struggled to get regular game time.

That however didn't mean he was going to be given a starting berth on a silver platter as he initially struggled to force his way in the starting line-up at the Pretoria-based side.

"It is not difficult to break into the starting line-up here, the only thing you need to do is work hard. If you don't, the coach will not make any favours for you because you come from the same country," Mahachi said on Friday.

"But I'm not expecting favours from him to play me."

After initially getting off to a slow start the 26-year-old has been enjoying some game time at SuperSport since he made a switch from Pirates.

He has played 26 matches in all competitions, netting three goals and creating four assists.

"Most of the time, I came on as a substitute and I started to score goals at Pirates.

"I was given a fair chance there but I couldn't adjust on time and there are a lot of quality players I was competing with.

Mahachi also opened up on the circumstances which led to his departure from Orlando Pirates after just one season.

"I was registered as a foreigner and it was difficult for them to keep me because they wanted to sign other foreigners. They saw that I was not playing much, so they decided to release me and coach Kaitano called me to come here.

"I'm happy at SuperSport now and I have adapted well here. I got here and in my first season with them, I won a trophy (MTN8). I failed to do that in other teams I played for."

The Warriors winger who played for Bantu Rovers, Chicken In and Highlanders locally, has been in South Africa since 2014.

During his stay in South Africa, Mahachi has featured for giants Mamelodi Sundowns, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and his current side SuperSport United.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.