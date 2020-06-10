Kenya: Vlogger Maureen Waititu Says She is Single and Happy After Bitter Breakup

Popular YouTuber Maureen Waititu says she is not in a rush to enter into another relationship following her nasty breakup with fitness instructor Frankie Just Gym It (Frank Kiarie).

Maureen and Kiarie, who gained massive popularity serving couple goals on YouTube and social media, cohabited for six years and in the process bore two sons.

SUFFERED DEPRESSION

They became one of the most favorite internet couples, which explains why their abrupt split left many of their online fans disappointed.

Maureen and Frankie called it quits towards the end of last year. However, they choose not disclose the reason behind their breakup. The two made a decision to keep the disagreement civil for the sake of their sons.

Following the breakup, Maureen suffered depression but has since recovered and is going about with her hustles just fine.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the trained lawyer said she is not in a rush to get into another relationship just yet.

SINGLE AND HAPPY

"I'll have to wait for God's plan but right now I'm very happy as a single woman" Maureen noted.

Following the split, Maureen has often spoken publicly about how she struggled to get over the breakup, which she says also affected her eldest son to some degree.

"Unlike many people who have a platform with many followers and choose to share only the good, I choose to share everything and let people know that their struggles are not unique in any way and that we are all in this together. I am not afraid of the critics. They are just people who cannot handle a little truth," she said.

Whereas Maureen remains single, Frankie has been linked to socialite and Kenya High Court advocate Corazon Kwamboka who several months ago revealed that she had dumped her Italian fiancée Gaetano Amato.