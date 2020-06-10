East Africa: Foreign Minister - Ethiopia Have Right to Build Dams in Accordance With Declaration of Principles

6 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, pointed out that Ethiopia have the right to build dams within its territories and to benefit from the water resource, noting that this must be in accordance with international charters and conventions and the basic principles that were signed by Sudan and Egypt Ethiopia.

Interviewed by Sudan TV on Saturday evening, Asma stressed that Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt shall sit for negotiation on the Renaissance Dam, indicating that Sudan has always been calling for negotiation as the only way to resolve such differences.

Asma has praised the role of the American mediator represented in the US Treasury and the World Bank in narrowing the differences and bringing together the views of the three countries, noting that the American mediator was closely following the file and showing great concern for reaching agreement in the Renaissance Dam file.

She called on the American mediator to continue his efforts aimed at bringing this crisis to satisfactory ends for the three parties.

The minister expressed her hope that the delegations of the three countries will engage soon in negotiations as for achieving solutions that are satisfactory for the three countries and meeting to their aspiration to benefit from the Nile water.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

