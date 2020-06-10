Kenyan-Born Housemate in the Running for Sh18 Million in Big Brother Australia

Kenyan-born Angela Wairiuko Clancy is in the running to win Sh18 million after being selected to feature in the 2020 Big Brother Australia (BBA) reality game show.

The show, which premiered on Monday night, has seen Wairiuko already emerge as an early favourite on this year's series.

MOVED TO AUSTRALIA

Shortly after making her debut on Monday's premiere episode, fans flocked Twitter to rave about the sassy 38-year-old.

Angela, who hails from Perth, is representing Western Australia in the show that entered its 12th season on June 8.

Raised in the "Beverly Hills of Kenya", the mother of two moved to Australia with her parents when she was just 17.

The family, which had nothing but their suitcases with them, decided to call Perth, Western Australia home. That's where Angela still lives today.

Angela studied Worldwide Enterprise and Commerce at the University of Notre Dame and previously worked as a youth support officer for the Department of Corrective Services.

"My husband says I'm a smart ass, and I said remove the ass, I'm just smart," Clancy said in an interview.

"I used to watch Big Brother Africa and then Australia and always wanted to do it! I got hooked on it. I've always wanted to audition but never did until now."

TOUGH AND FUNNY

Should she win the Sh18 million prize, she says she will pay off her mortgage and take her family to Japan's Legoland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for the BBA game show, if you're looking for a housemate who is timid and shy, the 38-year-old is not your woman as she's incredibly opinionated and unafraid to express herself.

According to the events manager, Angela's outward confidence may come across as arrogance but she would rather get it all out in the open than regret things not said.

But, the Big Brother housemate isn't just loud, she's also tough, funny, kind, and extremely devoted to her family.

The 20 housemates, aged between 19 and 62, will live together for six weeks, separated from the outside world in a house fitted with cameras and microphones.

In every episode, the housemates will compete in nomination challenges and the winner will have the power to select three housemates for eviction. Housemates will then vote to evict one of the three nominees.