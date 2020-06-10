Malawi: Divorce Star 'Jantalises' a New All Collabo Album

Malawi's fast-rising music prodigy, multi-award winning urban hip-hop and Afro-pop singer, songwriter and producer, Janta, has released a hot new music material.

The urban music artist and producer Janta New album Collaboration by Janta

The now sought-after music producing connoisseur, Janta, has completely 'jantalised' his new EP album with ear-pleasing and heart-soothing collaboratory big tunes.

The Divorce hit-maker Janta whose real name is Shukurani Mwachumu announced this week he is releasing his Extended Playlist (EP) album, "Collaborations," which features some of the biggest names in the country's music industry.

"I have released a new EP album for my fans across the world and I hope they will enjoy it," said Janta, a chart-topping and multi-disciplinary cross-cutting all-genre producer and famed for the 2017 song of the year, Wangongole.

The Ndendende songster said due to the ongoing global pandemic, Covid-19 the album has in the meantime be launched online.

He said: "The EP is currently trending online especially on social media. It has been received positively and so well. I really am grateful to the fans for the support. This is encouraging. To have music greats such as Lucius Banda, Lulu, Nepman, Macelba and all the guys in one place of my production is a blessing.

"People are currently placing orders for the new album and I wish to appeal to all those who are interested to buy the new EP before the stock lasts. I am so overwhelmed by the support I am receiving from my fans and music lovers all over the world."

Janta said he has corroborated with other artists to give his music lovers a buffet of music with different flavours and a special ala carte of melodic taste.

In the new EP album, which has been produced by Janta himself and with Dyson Maimba aka Dru has a total 11 hit songs, the Ndapilira composer has featured Malawi's most decorated music kingpin Soldier Lucius Banda in a reggae tune, Madalitso anga, a song tipped to top the charts.

The Corraborations EP also features the incredibly super talented singer, songwriter and producer, Lawrence Khwisa popularly known in the music echelons as Lulu in Ndisiyireni.

The Area 25 music loyalty, Janta, has also roped in singing sensation, Nepman in a dance-floor tune, Finally. The album also features Henwood, Third Eye and Lulu in beautiful, Beat Movement in Limodzi and Malinga and Abambo in No visa.

Hardcore lyrical murderer, Malceba collaborates with Janta in big tune, Ndendende. The album also play host to Mr Brown and Sandiswa in Wangongole. Other songs include For you featuring Doye and a Mwezi watha in which Janta features AK on board.

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Lucius Banda said: "I am honoured to be sing with my brother Janta. It is always a pleasure working with him. He is a great talent. One of the best music producers in Malawi and beyond the borders. He is so versatile and hugely talented.

On his part Lulu said: "Janta is a great all round artist. He can make any music of any genre with precision and his attention to music technical attention is incredible. I love working with him."

Janta whose signature as a producer is Janta Jacque on the beat said he is focussed on uplifting upcoming artist to reach on top of their dreams.

Born in October of 1989, Janta founded SU records in 2006, which is derived from from Sungununu, a group of young people that work with Janta.

Janta is a multifaceted producer comfortable to work with any artist regardless of the genre they are into and has worked and produced songs for many musicians who among others include; Lucius Banda, Lulu, Onesimus, Dan Lu, Nepman, Taygrin, Sally Nyundo, Kell Kay, Mwanache, Macelba.