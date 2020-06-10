Kenya: Body of Six-Year-Old Trapped in Rubble After Heavy Rains in Kericho Retrieved

Nakuru — The body of a six-year-old boy trapped in a collapsed building following heavy rains in Kericho town has been retrieved.

The boy was trapped in the building after he dashed back to collect something he had left behind moments after he evacuated the building together with five other family members.

The house, a four-storey building located in Tebs View Court ,Kericho town along Taita Towett, road collapsed following heavy rains that have been pounding the area.

Area Sub County Police Commandant, Patrick Olweny said the body was retrieved at midnight.

"Members of the six families that were living in the building have been accounted for, but we have requested them to register everyone that was inside including visitors, if there were any, just to be sure," said Olwenyi.

He said different teams including the engineers from Kericho County Government Public Works Department, the Fire Department, Police and the Kenya Red Cross Society were digging through the rubble to get to the ground floor.

"We just want to go through the rubble to ensure there is no other human body and also to ascertain what caused the sinking," he said.

The building sunk on Tuesday at about 7:30pm.

Initial reports indicated the building could have been built on a sewer route.

Olwenyi said engineers were accessing the site to confirm the reports.