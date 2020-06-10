Kenya: Bahati Unleashes New Hairstyle, and Here Is What His Fans Are Saying

Gospel singer Bahati has a new hairstyle, but his fans are not thrilled about it.

Bahati shared pictures of himself on Instagram spotting his usual short rugged hairstyle. However, instead of maintaining his natural hair colour he decides to colour his hair pink.

"New look a YES or NO?" asked Bahati on Instagram.

Among the first people to throw shade at Bahati over his new hairstyle is his long-time nemesis Willy Paul.

"Sasa wewe, Diana hakukuambia ukweli bro?? I'm so disappointed ☹️ ume over do. Unaka pink panther 😂 ... pink panther wa masaku hahahaha @bahatikenya," Willy Paul wrote.

Others had their say too.

"Aiii baha hiyo colour zii," Kinyajui.elizabeth said.

"It's a big NO," Lorrenderm commented.

"Diana ako wapi akate hizi nywele," arby_gal254 asked.

"No No No utafanya watoi wapotee," Caroline.gitau.9862 wrote.

"Kali sana... hit song coming," Nduati.mark said.

"Umeamua kufwata pozze," General_smarko commented.

This is not the first time the Taniu hit maker has made headlines due to his choice of hairdo.

He once changed his look last year, to get long dreadlocks that was also not well received by his fans.