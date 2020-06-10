Liberia: Team Andy Climaxes COVID – 19 Food Distribution in District #13

Supporters of former representative Aspirant in Montserrado County Electoral District #13 Mr. Andy Bropleh Jallah have climaxed phase two of their COVID – 19 food distribution to various communities. Speaking to this paper recently following the distribution, the Chairman of the group under the banner Team Andy, Mr. Emmanuel Zor says the distribution marks the climax of their group’s donations of food and non- food items including anti- coronavirus materials to residents, particularly the elders, less fortunate and underprivileged children in the district.

"In these troubling times our leader Mr. Andy Bropleh Jallah has asked me to inform residents that their welfare remains his foremost priority," Mr. Zor says. Speaking to several community dwellers during the presentation of the donation, Mr. Zor says it is their leader's own way of identifying with the people of District #13, particularly the elderly, widow, underprivileged kids and orphans.

"As you may be aware of the danger this virus has caused the entire world, our leader Mr. Andy Bropleh Jallah who is currently residing in the United States says you can't fight this virus on empty stomach," Zor continues.

"It's against this backdrop that he thought it wise through his supporters here under the banner Team Andy to bring these relief items while you observe the stay home order," he adds.

Zor indicates that he had been asked by Andy to inform everyone that he (Andy) still has his people in mind, urging them to abide by all of the preventive measures in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

Communities that benefited from the donations include Billimah Community, Jamaica Road, Bassa Town Community and Battery Factory Plank Field Community, among others. The items donated include rice, oil, clora, pop soap and water drums, among other things. Receiving the donation, Billimah Community Secretary General Mr. Abraham Sirleaf extolls Team Andy for the donations and promises to reach out to the most needy.

"I'm overwhelmed Andy didn't forget us. We saw him during the campaign period, he helped to construct our bridge, and today we are receiving another donation from him. This is a clear manifestation that he's a true son to us," Mr. Sirleaf says.

Also Speaking, two elders of Jamaica Road Community Bobby Prosser and Shadrach Bango express delight over the donations, terming it as timely. According to them, it is unusual to see young people undertaking such an initiative by identifying with older folks, suggesting that this has been done by the national government, especially during crises.

"Today is a joyous day for us on this island particularly we the people of Electoral District #13 in Jamaica Road, Bassa Town here. This is the first of its kind for someone to think of us, even our national government has failed to take on this initiative, Mr. Jefferson B. Weah, a resident of the community says.