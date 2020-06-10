Liberia: Lawmakers Want Works Minister Invited

A group of lawmakers from Nimba, Grand Gedah and River Gee counties has written the House of Representatives, asking that body to invite the Minister of Public Works to brief the House on when reconditioning of roads in the southeast would start.

The lawmakers said their attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of roads in southeast Liberia before and during this rainy season especially, Ganta, Nimba County and other counties in the region.

In a communication to Plenary Tuesday, Representatives Samuel G. Kogar, Prince O.S. Tokpa, Joseph S. Sonwarbi, Roger S. Domah and Johnson Gwaikolo, all of Nimba; Zoe E. Pennue, George S. Boley, and Alex Grant of Grand Gedeh as well as Francis Young of River Gee warned that if nothing were done in the shortest possible time, there will be no farm-to-market roads in their counties.

Speaking in Plenary Tuesday, the main sponsor of the communication, Rep. Samuel Kogar recalled that since 1975 there has been no proper reconditioning of the road from Nimba to the southeast.

He said rehabilitation works have been limited to filling potholes along the route which is not the proper solution to the road problem. Also Rep. Francis Young of River Gee lamented that it is saddened that lawmakers would discuss the road issue in the southeast when they had signed financing agreement, thinking that agreement could have given birth to reconditioning roads there.