Liberia: Rep. Grant Backs Pennue for Senatorial Race

9 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

Representative Alex Cheasia Grant of Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #3 has pledged support for the senatorial bid of Representative Zoe E. Pennue of Grand Gedeh Electoral District #1.

According to Rep. Grant, Representative Pennue has over the years worked for the people of Grand Gedeh so it is about time for him to be supported for the senate. He described Pennueas a man who means well for his people.Grant, who chairs the governing CDC legislative caucus, declared his support for Pennue on Monday, June 8, in an interview with journalists at the Capitol, disclosing that he is working out modalities for Representative Pennue to join the CDC.

Representative Grantalso chairs the House Committee on Election. He said the pending midterm senatorial election is critical and a constitutional matter that should be looked at keenly. He said the House has received a request from President George Manneh Weah that the October 8thdate for midterm election be changed, adding, issue that has to do with the change in date of the poll is currently being scrutinized by members of the House of Representatives. He assured that they will do everything humanly possible to conduct the midterm election this year.

He clarified that US$ 17 million being discussed in public for the conduct of the midterm senatorial election is a proposal from authorities of the National Elections Commission, noting that up to present, authorities of NEC are yet to provide a fixed budget to members of the House for the pending poll. Fifteen of the 30 senators on Capitol Hill are going for re-election this year ahead of Presidential and Representatives elections in 2023.

