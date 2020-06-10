Mauritius: A Total of 456 Fatal Road Accidents Registered From January 2017 to 08 June 2020

10 June 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

There has been a total of 456 fatal road accidents from January 2017 to 08 June 2020, pointed out the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, in the National Assembly. He was replying to a parliamentary question pertaining to the number of reported cases of fatal road accidents for each of the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and since January 2020 to date.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that the number of fatal road accidents have been reported as follows: 152 for year 2017; 132 for year 2018; 130 for year 2019; and 42 from 01 January to 08 June 2020.

He added that a total number of 488 persons have unfortunately lost their lives during these accidents.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.