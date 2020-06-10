Mauritius: A Total of 456 Fatal Road Accidents Registered From January 2017 to 08 June 2020

press release

There has been a total of 456 fatal road accidents from January 2017 to 08 June 2020, pointed out the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, in the National Assembly. He was replying to a parliamentary question pertaining to the number of reported cases of fatal road accidents for each of the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and since January 2020 to date.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that the number of fatal road accidents have been reported as follows: 152 for year 2017; 132 for year 2018; 130 for year 2019; and 42 from 01 January to 08 June 2020.

He added that a total number of 488 persons have unfortunately lost their lives during these accidents.