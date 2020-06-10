Mauritius: Prime Minister Condemns Acts of Brutality Perpetrated By the Police

press release

"I severely condemn all acts of brutality, including those perpetrated by the Police. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated since Police Officers are supposed to be upholding the law and protecting citizens."

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, yesterday, in the National Assembly, in a reply to a parliamentary question pertaining to the status of the inquiry initiated regarding the alleged cases of police brutality towards members of a family in Residence Vallijee on 24 March 2020 and actions taken in relation thereto.

Subsequent to a video clip being shared on the social media showing some Police Officers using violence against two individuals of the family, indicated Prime Minister Jugnauth, the then Commissioner of Police announced during a Press Conference, on 25 March 2020, that the Central Criminal Investigation Department has been entrusted the responsibility to conduct an enquiry into the matter. In the course of the investigation, on 26 March 2020, one Police Constable was arrested and provisionally charged with the offence of 'Torture by Public Officer' before the Magistrate of District Court of Port Louis the next day. The Police Constable was released on bail and interdicted from duty, added the PM.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that as at 05 June 2020, statements have been recorded from several Police officers with a view to establishing the exact facts and circumstances of the case. He stressed that Police has on its own initiative reported the case to the Independent Police Complaints Commission for the sake of transparency. As such, a certified true copy of the Case File and a full report showing the status of the Police enquiry have been handed over to the Commission for investigation.