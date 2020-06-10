West Africa: WAEC Liberia Prepares for Exams

The Head of National Office of the West African Examination Council in Liberia, Dale G. Gbotoe has disclosed that hand washing buckets will be placed at various examination centers to ensure that candidates going for the exams wash their hands at all times before entering the examination halls.

Mr. Gbotoesaid in order to ensure that social distancing is strictly adhere to during the conduct of the exam, the National Office has created additional centers to reduce the number of candidates previously assigned at centers. He added that WAEC has also decided to modify its normal four-by-five feet seating distance between candidates to six-by-six in to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus during administration of the exams.

The WAEC boss said the institution is fully prepared to administer the 2019/2020 WASSCE Exam in fulfillment of President George Weah's mandate. President Weah on June 5, 2020 mandated the Ministries of Education and Health to promulgate guidelines for the return of 12th graders to class in preparation to write the 2019/2020 WASSCE in August.

Speaking on a live talk show in Monrovia on Monday, Mr. Gbotoe disclosed that the National Office completed most of its pre-examination activities before the outbreak of the Corona Virus in Liberia, including receiving of candidates' entries, selection of examination centers, and assigning of schools to selected centers across the country, which puts it in a suitable position to administer the Exam.

However, he indicated that the conduct of WASSCE can only be made possible based on improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the country. He stressed that while the institution welcomes the mandate of the President and has expressed its readiness to fulfill it to the fullest; it however requires collective effort of all Liberians to ensure this is achieved by adhering to regulations laid down by health authorities.

"The successful conduct of the exams is based on the condition of the pandemic in the country",Gbotoe further emphasized. He called on Liberians to join effort with the government in ending the COVID-19 scourge in Liberia by adhering to the various health measures put in place by authorities of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the WAEC Liberia Head of Office has assured its stakeholders and the public of the institution's unwavering quest to ensure that health measures instituted by health experts are strictly observed during the conduct of the Exams across the country.

The West African Examinations Council is the region's foremost examining body established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in English-speaking West African countries, to evaluate students leaving secondary schools and award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.