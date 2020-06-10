Zimbabwe Cricket Plan Post COVID-19 Busy Schedule

10 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is looking to cover for lost time during the coronavirus pandemic as they brace for a busy schedule of international cricket, subject to approval by the government and respective opponents.

The packed international schedule could see the country engage Afghanistan in five Twenty20 (T20) Internationals next month ahead of other high profile assignments against world cricket powerhouses Australia and India later this year.

Cricket in the country was given the green light to resume activities by the Ministry of Sports last week while ZC has applied to the Sports and Recreation Commission for national team players to resume training as the COVID-19 pandemic situation seems to abating around the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown cost Zimbabwe a home series against Ireland which was pencilled for April while the trip to Australia was initially slated for June.

"We are already looking at possible tours, first against Afghanistan in July, then India and Australia in August, but we will be guided by the government and the situation in the other countries," ZC board chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

Australia have already expressed a keen interest in hosting Zimbabwe for a three-match One-Day International series beginning August 9.

Zimbabwe had a busy international schedule this year and played Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in first three months of the year before everything came to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture allowed all low-risk sport codes to resume activities a week ago and cricket was one of the beneficiaries.

"We want to see our senior men and women teams begin training first, then we go to provinces and then conclude with club cricket. We have a phased resumption programme, which will be guided by the government as well," Mukuhlani said.

