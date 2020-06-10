Zimbabwe: Tennis Clubs Happy to Resume Playing

Following the approval to resume activities, Tennis Zimbabwe are happy with the way their members have responded.

Tennis is among low-risk sporting disciplines.

TZ president, Biggie Magarira, said they have had a positive response from clubs in terms of adhering to the guidelines.

"We are grateful to SRC and the Ministry of Sport for allowing tennis back as a low risk sport," he said.

"Our clubs have started opening, following the strict regulations and meeting the requirements from the Government.

"The tennis community has responsible people, I am confident that we will minimise the exposure of spreading the coronavirus to our players and coaches.

"So far clubs have opened, they have started training. Those who have gone back they have met the requirements

"Of course, there are some who had some issues but we told them we will not be able to give them clearance letters and, if they go on the court without clearance letters, they know what's going to happen.

"It's a matter of time because some of the parents are still hesitant to bring their children."

Players are back in training at Harare Sports Club, Old Hararians Sports Club, and Alex Sports Club.

Magarira said they were, so far, looking at a loss of more than US$60 000.

However, they have engaged their continental and international bodies for assistance.

Professional players are expected to receive a grant from ITF.

"Our tournament budgets are in USD (United States dollar) as we cater for international players and officials," he said.

"Roughly, to date, we are in excess of US$60 000 -- US$70 000 in losses.

"If this pandemic doesn't come to an end, we stand to lose a lot of money as we are scheduled to play China in September in the Davis Cup World Group II, either to remain in Group II or move into Group I.

"Our professional players stand to receive a grant from the ITF any time soon. They have raised the ranking of beneficiaries, so anyone in top 700 will be getting a relief grant.

"We are in the process of engaging the SRC (to see) if they can assist. We are fully aware of the impediments and constraints they are facing as well."

The TZ president expressed concern over the situation in South Africa as they had wanted to send their juniors for a tournament that had been rescheduled to September.

"It's a big worry because we had a junior tournament that was cancelled in February, we had rescheduled to have it around September, so we wanted our kids to really train for that.

"We have the Davis Cup tie in September with China. I just hope this thing, which is happening South Africa (the spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases), will not affect the region," Magarira said.