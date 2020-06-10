Ghana: Amansie Central District Director of NCCE Interdicted

10 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The Amansie Central District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Joyce Frimpong, has been interdicted for producing and selling fake hand sanitisers.

Frimpong, was arrested on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her Jacobu residence by a joint police and national security operatives upon intelligence.

A search by the team led to the retrieval of containers filled with hand sanitisers and quantity of empty ones labelled 'Adom Hand Sanitizer'.

It was believed a large quantity of the product had then hit the market putting the lives of the Jacobu community at risk.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the NCCE, Wilson Raphael Arthur, confirmed the interdiction to the Ghanaian Times, here, yesterday, saying the police were still handling the case for possible prosecution.

Policemen bought some of the products from the suspect at GH₵2.00, GH₵5.00 and GH₵10.00 per container according to the sizes, which led to her arrest.

The suspect has since been granted a police enquiry bail.

It was gathered that samples of the product would be taken to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for further investigation.

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the demand for hand sanitisers has shot up throughout the country, because, experts have urged the general public to commit to regular handwashing with soap and running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

This has shot up the demand for hand sanitisers with some people taking advantage to produce some locally for sale.

It is recalled that on March 25, 2020, a man and his wife were arrested in Techiman in the Bono East Region for committing a similar offense.

Daniel Opoku Ababio and Dorothy Opoku would face the Techiman Circuit Court while investigations continue.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

