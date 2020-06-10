Ghana: Accra Under Water Again . After 4-Hour Downpour . Property Destroyed, One Dead At Adabraka

For the umpteenth time, parts of Accra were submerged following a downpour which lasted about four hours.

Characteristic of flooding in Accra, properties running into several millions of cedis were destroyed, while one person was reported dead at Adabraka in Accra.

In addition, several people were trapped in their homes as they could not step out due to the volume of water and the magnitude of the current.

The situation culminated into heavy traffic jams in most areas.

Some of the affected areas included Alajo in the Ayawaso East municipality, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area in the Okaikoi South municipality, Adabraka Sahara in the Korle-Klottey municipality, and the Kaneshie First Light area, Sakaman, North Kaneshie, Awoshie, Achimota and Odorkor.

The floods resulted in heavy traffic on the roads and passengers were also spotted stranded at various bus stops waiting for vehicles to be transported to their various destinations.

Rubbish from choked gutters was washed unto the roads as a result of the floods.

The Director of Communications of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr George Ayisi said one person was electrocuted at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange during the rains.

He said a kiosk was also washed away at Agbobloshie near the Central Mosque, adding that rescue teams were at areas such as Achimota, Akweiteyman, Awoshie and the Kwame Nkrumah area to rescue trapped people.

Mr Ayisi said NADMO was ready in terms of logistic and manpower for this year's rains, adding that rescue teams have been positioned at various hotspots (flooded areas) to assist people during such emergencies.

The Communication Director advised people who are in flood-prone areas to always be cautious during downpours.

"People living in flood-prone areas should endeavour to put off their electrical gadgets and pull out sockets during rainfall to prevent electrocution," he added.

He said the Ghana Metrological Agency has warned of more rains in the coming days and urged the public to be cautious during that time.