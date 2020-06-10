Ghana: James Town to Get Gh¢1.8 Million Ultra-Modern Edifice

The Nii Arde Nkpa family of Plerno-James Town has cut sod for the construction of a GH¢1.8 million three story ultra-modern edifice in James Town in Accra.

The 24 room apartment facility will also host offices and conference facilities in the building.

The multi-million Ghana Cedis facility will also boast of spacious parking spaces, Internet facilities, security outpost, a standby generator and other features that make business convenient.

In an address at the sod cutting ceremony, the Head of the Nii Arde Nkpa Family, Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe said the Nii Arde Nkpa family who were allodia owners of Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba lands in Accra, saw the need to put up the edifice to serve many other purposes besides providing accommodation as a family house.

He said the facility would be a permanent residence for the chief and the head of family as well as family members both home and abroad.

Mr Tagoe urged the youth of James Town to be circumspect in all their actions in order to sustain the family name and maintain the respect it had gained over the years and reminded them of their positions as future leaders of the country.

"We should make it a point to send our children to school to the highest levels since that is the only perfect gift and legacy we can leave for our children," he said.

According to him, the facility which would also serve as an office will afford the youth and people of James Town the opportunity to walk in with their concerns for solutions.

In attendance were the Municipal Chief Executive for GA South, Mr Joseph Stephen Nyarni and the Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Adjei Sowah.

The GA South MCE in his address commended the family for the initiative and urged other families to emulate them.

He praised the head of the Arde Nkpa family and elders and averred that the assembly was instituting massive development in James Town and appealed to all to support the assembly.