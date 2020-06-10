South Africa: Blitzboks Legend Cecil Afrika Retires As Leading SA Points Scorer - and 7th Overall

Springbok Sevens legend Cecil Afrika ended his Blitzbok career on Monday, but he hasn't quite given up on his Tokyo Olympic dream.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Afrika, 32, steps away from the shortened format of the game after 12 seasons, during which he played in 345 World Rugby Sevens Series matches.

Back in 2011 he was voted World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year.

Afrika, who made his debut in Dubai in 2009, played in his 66th - and final - tournament for his country in Vancouver in March this year.

He was part of two World Rugby Sevens Series-winning Blitzbok squads in 2017 and 2018, as well as the South African team that won Commonwealth Games gold (2014) and Olympic bronze (2016) medals.

Unless called upon, South Africa's highest points' scorer will not don the Blitzboks colours again after a mutual agreement between the player and Springbok Sevens management.

Afrika retired with 1 462 Sevens points, the seventh highest on the all-time points scorers list, and the most ever by a South African.

Those 1 462 points comprised 179 tries, 282 conversions and a single penalty.

Off the field, Afrika is currently involved in a small business with two of his former team-mates, Kyle Brown and Philip Snyman, with the establishment of the Eighteen Coffee brand, one of their first ventures.

The Top 10 all-time Sevens points scorers' list is as follows:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1. Ben Gollings (England) - 2 652

2. Tomasi Cama (New Zealand) - 2 026

3. Nathan Hirayama (Canada) - 1 859

4. Dan Norton (England) - 1 784

5. Tom Mitchell (England) - 1 593

6. Madison Hughes (USA) - 1 510

7. Cecil Afrika (South Africa) - 1 462

8. Collins Injera (Kenya) - 1 443

9. Branco du Preez (South Africa) - 1 355

10. Colin Gregor (Scotland) - 1 345

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

1462 - @AfrikaCecil has scored 1,462 points in the World Sevens Series, more than any other player for the @Blitzboks and the 7th most of any player overall; his tally includes 179 tries, the joint 2nd most for South Africa. King. pic.twitter.com/eEkU0Ez6JT-- OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) June 9, 2020

Source: Sport24