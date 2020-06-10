Ghana: Father Gets 2 Years for Flogging Son

Kumasi — The 26-year-old father, who severely beat his three-year-old son for bedwetting, has been slapped with two years of imprisonment by a Kumasi circuit court.

The court presided by Mrs Patricia Amponsah also bonded the convict, Ebenezer Osei Bonsu, for four years to be of good behaviour.

The court deferred to June 9, the sentencing for the crime, after the convict changed his plea of not guilty to the charge of assault and causing harm, to guilty.

Mr Bonsu had been on a GH₵30, 000.00 bail with three sureties to be justified, and had earlier told the court that his action was to discipline the child.

The victim was hospitalised with severe wounds on his back and other parts of the body after he whipped him with a belt and a cable for bedwetting.

On his first appearance, the convict was to be remanded for two weeks, but the judge said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would be harmful to remand him.

The convict was represented by Lawyer Samuel Amofa Kodua, who requested for bail, saying his client had been in police custody since he was arrested.

Prosecutor, Inspector Regina Oparebea Amoako, had told the court that the suspect would be a threat to the mother and the victim.

Some family members who were at the court premises, were disappointed because they thought the convict would have been sentenced to a fine.

On the first appearance, some of the family members debunked the notion by some people that the convict might have mental illness that could have possibly led to his action against his son.