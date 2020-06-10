Ghana: Global Evangelical Church Donates, Cash, PPEs to Apromase Hospital

10 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Global Evangelical Church (GEC), head office, has donated an unspecified amount of money and assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to its Mission Hospital at Apromase in the Ejisu-Juaben District of the Ashanti Region.

Donating the items on behalf of the church, Mr Eyram Atsu, the Board Chairman of the hospital, said the gesture was a response to an emergency request made by the management of the hospital to the GEC to provide it with PPEs to protect staff in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID -9).

The PPE included safety boots, overall gowns, goggles and boxes of nose and faces masks.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Mr Faith Amanful, the Administrator, expressed gratitude to the GEC head office for the prompt response to the request for support.

He said the hospital has also received hand sanitisers, Veronica buckets, examination gloves, tissue paper, liquid soap , goggles, safety boots, water (bottled and satchets) and overall gowns from some individuals and institutions from OSEIBENZ Ventures, Jesus Prayer Ministry, Ejisu and Rev. Johanness Ami.

Mr Amanful pledged that the hospital workers would protect themselves with the items in the discharge of their duties, to help stem the spread of COVID-19, and appealed to other organisations to come to the aid of the hospital.

