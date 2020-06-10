Ghana: Zoomlion Company Limited Disinfects Sunyani Military Barracks

10 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — Zoomlion Company Limited yesterday disinfected residential and office apartments and other public spaces within the Sunyani Military Barracks, amid a downpour.

The exercise, which was scheduled to start early in the morning rather commenced around midday as journalists assigned to cover the disinfection exercise waited for several hours for government officials before the commencement of the programme.

Although the exercise finally took off, it was met with a heavy rain lasting for about 45 minutes further delaying the exercise.

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms Justina Owusu Banahene, who deputised for the Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, said government recognised efforts by the Ghana Armed Forces in the combat against COVID-19, ensuring that the citizenry adhered to safety protocols.

The MCE noted government decided to also carry out the nationwide disinfection exercise at various barracks in the country, to protect the lives of the soldiers and their dependents.

Ms Banahene commended the government, Ministry of Health as well as Zoomlion for the disinfection exercise to deal with the COVID-19.

She explained the coronavirus pandemic had come to stay, and urged the people to adhere to safety protocols by wearing masks, sanitising of hands among others.

Lt. Col. John Yaw Kwarteng, Commanding Officer of 3BN, appealed to the sprayers to do a good a job so as to achieve its intended purpose.

