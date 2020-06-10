Ghana: National Medical Village and Innovation Centre Discharges 26 COVID-19 Recovered Patients

The National Medical Village and Innovation Centre, one of the facilities dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus in the Volta Region seems to be making significant strides as it has so far successfully discharged 26 out of the 51 infected persons admitted to the facility.

The success was a further boost in the country's fight against the global pandemic, which has so far devastated many countries.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times here on Friday, the Director at the centre, Dr Lord Mensah said the centre since its operationalistaion some two months ago had recorded 51 cases.

Out of this figure he explained that 26 had fully recovered and been discharged while one person died.

Dr Mensah who is also the Director of Medical Affairs at the Ho Teaching Hospital disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here on Friday.

He said since the centre was established in April, it had treated and discharged five Nigerians and five Togolese.

Dr Mensah said that the rate of recovery at the centre was highly encouraging, adding that "we are expecting more discharges soon".

He said that about a quarter of the COVID-19 patients on admission as Friday were Nigerians and Togolese.

Dr Mensah explained that a significant number of foreigners were expected to turn up at the centre for treatment, considering that fact that the region shared a frontier with Togo.

"The cases of foreigners we received were people who had crossed the border from Togo into Aflao," he further explained.

Dr Mensah revealed that one of the challenges facing the treatment centre was the stigma that some members of the public attached to COVID-19 patients.

To curb that trend, he said the public education on the issue would be intensified.

The National Medical Village and Innovation Centre is being managed jointly by the Ho Teaching Hospital, University of Health and Allied Science and the Ghana Health Service.