Ghana: 65 Candidates Contest NPP Parliamentary Primaries Unopposed

10 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The upcoming parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will witness 65 candidates contest unopposed.

The party's General Secretary, John Boadu, who announced this at a news conference on Monday, explained that most of the persons who were expected to challenge the candidates have voluntarily withdrawn from the contest.

He said the contenders have since thrown their support behind the candidates after having an extensive discussion by the leadership of the party.

Mr Boadu said the reasons for their voluntary withdrawal include, the demanding and crucial roles they played in Parliament, the intention of encouraging gender balance in the party's political landscape, and the contribution of the unopposed candidates, who were incumbent MPs to their jurisdictions.

The candidates contesting the unopposed are Freda Prempeh (Tano North), Patricia Appiagyei (Asokwa), Isaac Kwame Asiamah (Atwima Mponua), Joseph Osei-Owusu (Bekwai) and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Bosomtwe).

Others are Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Manhyia South), Ntim Augustine Collins (Offinso North), Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame), Siaka Stevens (Jaman North), and Ignatius Baffour Awuah (Sunyani West).

The unopposed candidates includes Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Assin Central, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Awutu Senya East, Bryan Acheampong, Abetifi, and Samuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South.

The others are Abena Osei-Asare, Atiwa East, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Atiwa West, Daniel Botwe (Okere, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ofoase-Ayerebi, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Ablekuma West, and Henry Quartey, Ayawaso Central).

Meanwhile, the NPP's parliamentary primaries is scheduled for June 20.

