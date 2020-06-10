Ghana: 4 Hunters in Trouble for Killing Elephant in Gbele Game Reserve

10 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The police have arrested four hunters for allegedly killing an elephant in the Gbele Game Reserve, in the Sissala East municipality, Upper West Region.

They allegedly killed the elephant and dumped its tusks behind the Bugubelle Police Station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gbelle Kumpe, the Municipal Police Commander, confirmed the arrest to the GNA.

He said, "The police received a report from the Forestry Commission that an elephant was killed and on May 20, 2020, and after investigation, we carried out a raid and 12 persons were arrested and a search conducted revealed the tail of the elephant and other body parts as well as the retrieval of three guns from them."

DSP Kumpe indicated that the four suspects, who were currently on police enquiry bail, would be taken to Wa for prosecution if their dockets were ready.

He said the lack of cooperation from the public was disturbing adding, "there is low cooperation from the public and that is the lifestyle of some of the people here. They have the habit of harbouring criminals and urged all to support the police".

DSP Kumpe said "there is no arrest of any minor or member of any family except hunters, who killed the elephant".

The Park Manager of the Gbele Reserve, Dr Owusu Ansah, in an interview with GNA, said, "It was in connection with the killing of a ten-year-old elephant whose ivory market value could be $10,000.00, which motivated the poachers to kill the young elephant."

He said a kilo of the ivory was about 2,000 dollars and the ivory recovered was about 20 kilos and that the elephant was about ten years old.

"For anybody to kill an elephant the motivation will be to get the ivory sold, which is very valuable," Dr Ansah added.

He also revealed that "Elephant hunting had been banned since 1989, and in the past, Ghana had more elephants than Burkina Faso according to literature, but we have made the place inhabitable for them due to attacks and we have chased them all away".

Sissala area remains the route of elephants into the Nazinga Forest Reserve in Burkina Faso, and every year they enter Gbele Game Reserve, and hunters kill some of them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.