Ghana: Chemico Donates to Tema Regional Police Command Marine Unit to Fight COVID-19

Chemico Limited has supported the Tema Regional Police Command and the Marine Unit of the Ghana Marine, Ports & Railways with 2,000 pieces of face masks worth GH₵20,000 to support the COVID-19 fight.

Ever since the Coronavirus disease surfaced in the country, many corporate institutions and private individuals have supported government with various donations to support the fight against the pandemic and it is worth mentioning that Chemico Limited is among the companies that stand tall with such support.

The company had earlier presented a cheque for GH₵100,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund and GH₵50,000 to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research towards its research activities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tema Regional Police Command, Community One District Police Headquarters, Tema Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Marine Unit of the Ghana Marine, Ports & Railways-Tema were beneficiaries of the face masks which were handed over at their various units at a short ceremony by Chemico Limited.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirifi who spoke on behalf of the Ghana Police Service thanked Chemico Ltd. for supporting the Police administration and extending it to the Railway and Marine Unit.

"We know the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and as security officers who are frontline workers in ensuring that all directives and protocols are adhered to we also need protection as such, the Personal Protective Equipment has come at the opportune time because our stock levels of face masks are always reducing."

The Marketing Manager of Chemico Limited, Mr Emmanuel Dzamefe reiterated Chemico's continuous support to the COVID-19 fight.

The Shipping and Logistics Manager of Chemico Limited, Mr Charles Osei Appiah admitted that, Chemico just like any other business entity globally had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but as a proactive company, it had quickly strategised and the agricultural sector could be rest assured of the supply of its quality agrochemicals and fertilisers.

"Our dedicated farmers have been with us all these years. They love our products because of quality and we can assure them of the continuous availability of our products especially now that the season has begun."