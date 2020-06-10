Nigeria: Go After Kogi Bank Robbers, House Tells IG

10 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The House of Representatives has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to go after the armed robbers, who attacked a branch of First Bank Nigeria and invaded the Isanlu Divisional Police Headquarters, both in the Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing eight cops and others.

At plenary yesterday, a member of the House from Kogi, Hon. Leke Abejide, moved a motion entitled, 'Need to Investigate the Armed Robbery Attack on First Bank Branch and the Killing of Eight Police Officers and Others in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.'

Following the unanimous adoption of the motion, the House urged the IG to investigate the bank attack and the killings "and to apprehend and prosecute the suspects".

The House also urged the President Muhammadu Buhari, and the IG "to ensure formidable security apparatus, including efficient back-up response to armed robbery attacks in Isanlu and its environs".

In addition, the lawmakers requested that a joint security task force, comprising men of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to be stationed at a border town between Kogi and Kwara states, "which serves as an escape route for those who robbed in Yagba Federal Constituency because of complete absence of security agents in the whole area up to Kwara State."

The House also mandated the Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the matter and report back within four weeks.

