Somalia: Senior Police Officer Killed By Unknown Gun Men in Baidoa

A senior police officer has been killed by gunmen on Tuesday Baidoa of Southwest region. The officer identified as Adan Borow was gunned dead by young men who were armed with pistols and shot him in the head several times.

The armed men fled from the scene immediately after killing the senior police. Southwest officials have not commented on the matter.

The Al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility in a statement published on its affiliated media online sites.

In the recent times, the militant groups have resorted to hand grenades, land mines, and small group attacks on security personel.

Although a combined force of the SNA, AMISOM and American forces have sustained efforts to wipe out the militants, they have not relented on their attempts to defiled public security in large parts of the country.