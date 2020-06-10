Somalia: Senior Police Officer Killed By Unknown Gun Men in Baidoa

10 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A senior police officer has been killed by gunmen on Tuesday Baidoa of Southwest region. The officer identified as Adan Borow was gunned dead by young men who were armed with pistols and shot him in the head several times.

The armed men fled from the scene immediately after killing the senior police. Southwest officials have not commented on the matter.

The Al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility in a statement published on its affiliated media online sites.

In the recent times, the militant groups have resorted to hand grenades, land mines, and small group attacks on security personel.

Although a combined force of the SNA, AMISOM and American forces have sustained efforts to wipe out the militants, they have not relented on their attempts to defiled public security in large parts of the country.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.