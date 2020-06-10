Somalia, Somalialnd in War of Words Over Port of Berbera Construction

Somalia and Somaliand are once again embroiled in a spat over the involvement of United Arab Emirates in the port construction in the breakaway region.

Asays the operations of Emirati owned DP World at the port of Berbera is an infringement on international norms for the 30 years contract was not made through the federal government of Somalia which alleges territorial administration over the republic of Somaliland.

But in response, Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs said "The Republic of Somaliland regrets the statements made by the Somali Foreign Minister, which included attempts by Somalia to distort the distinguished brotherly relations between the Somaliland Republic and the sisterly United Arab Emirates".

It Continued "Somalia has tried hard to be a stumbling block while at the same time politicizing development projects and investment projects that the United Arab Emirates is carrying out in Somaliland, which cannot be successful, and we note that such acts will increase the level of hostility and hatred between Somaliland and Somalia".

The Ministry said Somaliland Republic is an independent republic and there are no relations between it and Somalia at the present time be it agreement or discussions between them as long as the administration in Mogadishu is not responsible and at the same time not serious in entering in constructive talks with Somaliland to disengage them.

"The Somaliland Republic expressly declares to the sisterly United Arab Emirates and all the member states of the League of Nations, Arabia and the whole world that the independence of the Somaliland Republic is an irreversible decision and that the people of the Somaliland Republic are ready to continue their struggle and achieve the just fate of their cause, no matter how much it costs them, no matter how long it takes", the statement concluded.