Somalia: Opposition Leaders Warn of Plot to Postpone Elections

Leading opposition figures Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have warned President Farmajo of dire consequences should he postpone the elections.

The two alleged that the President was working with the Ethiopian leader to bring the breakaway Somaliland back to the fold

"What we have heard is that President Farmajo met Prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Muse Bihi in Ethiopia but what they have discussed is something that can lead to separation," Said Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud asked for timing election.

He said, "Unity is good but let Somaliland issue not be election campaign it needs time the government does not have the time it has few months we are calling for a timely election."

There have been fears within the opposition ranks that the president could use the current coronavirus to postpone the polls. Burundi held elections despite warnings from health experts that large numbers of the population would be affected by the pandemic.