At Least one person died and 10 others wounded in a hand grenade attack on Wednesday night in Kismayo of lower Shabelle. Eyewitnesses told Radio Dalsan the hand grenade was thrown to Golole market where a crowd had gathered.

The injured are receiving treatment in Kismayo hospital. The attacker is said to have fled from the scene. At the time of the attack, there were police around and stormed the air with gunshots. No group has claimed responsibility.