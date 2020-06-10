Kenya: ODM Staff Member in ICU After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A staffer at the ODM secretariat has tested positive for Covid-19 disease.

Mr Ben Musungu, who is the director of Youth Affairs, is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Aga Khan after he tested positive for the dreaded disease on Wednesday.

Mr Musungu's status was revealed by the party through secretary general Edwin Sifuna, who assured the Orange fraternity that he is receiving the best possible medication and that he was responding well to treatment.

"We would like to urge anyone who interacted with Mr Musungu in the last 14 days prior to Wednesday, June 3 to volunteer for testing to avoid further spread of the disease," Mr Sifuna said, at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Mr Musungu contested for the Kibra by election after the death of Ken Okoth in July last year. He lost in the ODM nomination to the eventual winner, Imran Okoth.

According to Mr Sifuna, Mr Musungu developed fever which degenerated into severe pains in the body and joints.

He sought medical attention at the Aga Khan Satellite Clinic at Prestige along Ngong' Road.

He was instead referred to the main hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He developed more complications and when after further tests, he was diagnosed with the disease.

Mr Sifuna said the party had taken the necessary measures and assured the supporters and the public that there was no cause for alarm because there is little chance that any other staff of the secretariat is infected.

"We have out of abundance of caution arranged for enhanced measures including fumigations of the entire office," he said.