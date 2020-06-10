Kenya: DCI Looking for Houseboy Who Transferred Sh46,000 From Visually Impaired Employer

Police in Buruburu are looking for a domestic worker who allegedly transferred Sh46,400 from his visually impaired employer's M-Pesa without his knowledge.

Moses Tsuma is wanted for stealing the money from Alfred Kimotho. The money was sent to four different phone numbers.

Detective Corporal Thomas Lunani of Buruburu Directorate of Criminal Investigations obtained orders to probe the numbers that received the cash.

"The complainant whose eyesight is blurred cannot do such transactions for him unless he is assisted and mostly it is the suspect who has been helping him to do M-Pesa transactions on his behalf," Lunani said in an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts.

Lunani was seeking orders to obtain certified copies of registered owners of the phone number that received the cash from Safaricom Limited. The orders were granted by senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru.