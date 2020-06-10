Uganda: DPP Drops Charges Against Three Police Officers Charged Along Abid Alam

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has withdrawn charges against three police officers who were two months ago, charged alongside city businessman Abid Alam Mahmud for alleged conspiracy to defeat the course of justice in regard to Kassanda land violence.

The police officers are; ASP Daniel Robert Ogwellan, 59, a police officer attached to Kassanda Police Station, D/ASP Peter Beitera Muhanuzi, 39, also attached to Kassanda Police Station and D/Sgt. Wilson Azale,46, a police officer attached to Wamala Regional Police Headquarters.

"This is to inform court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against the aforementioned officers charged with conspiracy to defeat court of justice," reads in part the withdraw form of the DPP.

The withdraw form was presented to Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Monday, where they had been charged on April 16 this year.

The constitution gives the DPP powers to withdraw criminal charges against accused person/s without giving a reason at any stage of the trial apart from when the matter is pending judgment.

The case file now is left with Mr Alam and another police officer, D/ SP Wilber Osteen Wanyama, 40, attached to Wamala Region Police Headquarters.

The prosecution had alleged that the freed three police officers on April 8 this year, between Mityana Regional Police office and Ntinda in Kampala, conspired with Mr Alam to defeat the course of justice.

This the State, had alleged that the police officers had committed a crime when they released confidential information in a police file case of reference no. Kassanda CRB 234/2020 to Mr Alam who was a suspect in the said file.

The officers had denied the charges slapped against them.

The group was earlier this year, arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema following a public outcry in aftermath of the Kasaanda farm attack that left locals tortured with some being gang raped.

This was after a group of over 50 people suspected to be employees of Mr Alam, attacked homes in Bukompe Village at night and cut down banana and coffee plantations including committing several human rights abuses.