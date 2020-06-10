Uganda: DPP Drops Charges Against Three Police Officers Charged Along Abid Alam

10 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has withdrawn charges against three police officers who were two months ago, charged alongside city businessman Abid Alam Mahmud for alleged conspiracy to defeat the course of justice in regard to Kassanda land violence.

The police officers are; ASP Daniel Robert Ogwellan, 59, a police officer attached to Kassanda Police Station, D/ASP Peter Beitera Muhanuzi, 39, also attached to Kassanda Police Station and D/Sgt. Wilson Azale,46, a police officer attached to Wamala Regional Police Headquarters.

"This is to inform court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against the aforementioned officers charged with conspiracy to defeat court of justice," reads in part the withdraw form of the DPP.

The withdraw form was presented to Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Monday, where they had been charged on April 16 this year.

The constitution gives the DPP powers to withdraw criminal charges against accused person/s without giving a reason at any stage of the trial apart from when the matter is pending judgment.

The case file now is left with Mr Alam and another police officer, D/ SP Wilber Osteen Wanyama, 40, attached to Wamala Region Police Headquarters.

The prosecution had alleged that the freed three police officers on April 8 this year, between Mityana Regional Police office and Ntinda in Kampala, conspired with Mr Alam to defeat the course of justice.

This the State, had alleged that the police officers had committed a crime when they released confidential information in a police file case of reference no. Kassanda CRB 234/2020 to Mr Alam who was a suspect in the said file.

The officers had denied the charges slapped against them.

The group was earlier this year, arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema following a public outcry in aftermath of the Kasaanda farm attack that left locals tortured with some being gang raped.

This was after a group of over 50 people suspected to be employees of Mr Alam, attacked homes in Bukompe Village at night and cut down banana and coffee plantations including committing several human rights abuses.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.