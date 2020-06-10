South Africa: Cold Front, Snowfall and Strong Winds Expected to Hit Eastern Cape

10 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Malibongwe Dayimani

A cold front, snowfall and strong gale force winds are expected to hit the Eastern Cape starting from Wednesday, the SA Weather Services' Port Elizabeth office warned.

On Wednesday, the cold front is expected to be preceded by winds travelling at 62 km/h in places over Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities as well as in Dr Beyers Naude and Blue Crane Route local municipalities.

SA Weather Services meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi warned the public to refrain from starting open fires during the windy weather conditions.

Kleinbooi said: "These conditions may cause localised damage to some settlements and also enhance the risk of runaway fires; therefore, open fires are prohibited."

On Thursday, strong to gale force winds of at least 62km/h are possible along the South Coast as the cold front is expected to have passed through the province, said Kleinbooi.

A good chance of showers and rain is expected along the South Coast, while cold conditions and snowfall are expected over the high-lying areas into Friday morning.

Disruptive snowfalls are possible over the Winterberg, Sneeuberg and Southern Drakensberg mountain ranges on Thursday until Friday morning, warned Kleinbooi.

The weather office will monitor and send alerts as and when the need arises, she said.

"At this stage, very cold conditions are expected across the province on Friday with a better chance of showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior," said Kleinbooi.

Transport authorities in the province are on high alert as the weather is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions, said Transport Department spokesperson Khusela Rantjie.

"We are encouraging motorists to remain vigilant on the roads and take into consideration that the conditions of the road might be slippery. We will continuously monitor our roads for any disturbances that might happen and we will issue advisories to road users on our social media platforms about alternative routes should that be necessary," said Rantjie.

Source: News24

