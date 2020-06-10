South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro On Performance of Learners in Newly Built Schools in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District

10 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro is confident that learners of the newly built schools in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District are bound to produce great results due to the improved learning environment.

Premier Mokgoro who was accompanied by the MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela handed over three completed schools to the community in Great Taung and Kagisano-Molopo local municipalities and monitored the reopening of schools in the area.

"A conducive learning environment is good for all learners. They are able to comprehend faster unlike in schools with bad infrastructure. These are the state of the art schools that we hope communities will take care of and avoid vandalism. This is a great investment for these communities" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Schools which were handed over are Mokgareng Secondary school in Taung and Maiketso Primary in Morokweng. They consist of classrooms, science laboratories, computer rooms, multipurpose classrooms, school library, administration office, nutrition centre, dining hall and many other facilities.

"With these new schools we're certain that we will be able to comply with all the Covid19 regulations as stated. There are more classrooms to scatter our leaners, there's a lot of space for learners to observe social distance in the classrooms and outside the classes. We're very much elated to be handing over the schools today" said MEC Matsemela.

The department built the new schools following a high need for new schools within the Kagisano Molopo area.

Premier Mokgoro also monitored the availability of COVID-19 PPE in Reivilo High, Lokgabeng Primary and Shupu Primary Schools, as schools are reopening following the two months long break amid Coronavirus. Over 100 000 learners of Grade 7 and 12 learners in the province, went back to school.

"In all schools there are infrared thermometers, cloth masks and face shields. Sanitizers as well as hand soaps were also delivered, this is impressive. With these materials and the observation of precautionary measures such as social distancing, we're hopeful that teachers and learners are protected against the virus" concluded Premier Mokgoro.

