South Africa: Jabulani Hostel Shootings - Cele Calls in Special Unit to Track Suspects

10 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

As Police Minister Bheki Cele left the crime-ridden Jabulani Hostel following the gunning down of six men, a mother at the scene describes how she too had lost her son previously to crime at the hostel.

Police are looking for at least three suspects who might assist with information regarding the murder of six men at Jabulani Hostel on Sunday. The six died during the shooting while a seventh was recovering in hospital, said police.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were in a shack in Jabulani Hostel when three men armed with handguns and rifles started shooting at the shack from different positions. Five died at the scene, and one in the hospital; the seventh victim is still in hospital. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage," said a police statement released on Tuesday.

A woman told Daily Maverick on Monday how she had seen the men lying in pools of blood. "I found that the children were already sprawled on the ground in pools of their own blood," said the 54-year old woman. "It was just after the prime time story, Makoti. The gunfire started. After that, I heard cries in that direction and...

