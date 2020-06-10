South Africa: COVID-19 Opens the Door for Government to Rebuild Public Participation in Mining

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mashudu Masutha

With dire warnings that Africa is in the 'mid-morning' of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in mining communities could lead to a perfect storm scenario - rapid, large-scale infection with ineffective responses. Consultation by government and mining companies with mine-affected communities is critical in weathering the storm.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced citizens and observers alike to critically analyse governance processes and unpack the levers of power on a national, regional and international level. Many observers worry that the South African extractive sector's national commitments to improved governance will diminish in response to - and recovery from - the global health and economic crisis, largely because the commitments were never that strong.

There are concerns about heavy-handed government responses and the erosion of civic space, which would lead to reduced accountability in the sector. There are also fears of an increased risk of corruption, as oversight institutions weaken and shady deals loom. Additionally, there are fears about diminishing transparency, with the possibility of reduced commitment to openness as other priorities take precedence during this pandemic.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) working in the mining sector have sought to challenge systemic corruption and human rights violations as experienced by mine-affected...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

