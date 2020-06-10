South Africa: COVID-19 Cuts Cecil Afrika's Swansong Short

analysis

Cecil Afrika, South Africa's most decorated sevens player of all time, is a high-profile victim of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has all but ended his illustrious career and denied him an appropriate swansong.

Professional sport is brutal at the best of times. Career-ending injury is always one misstep, one lapse of concentration or piece of rotten luck, away. Athletes, though, prepare themselves mentally for these challenges as they're something they can comprehend. They are part of the world they operate in - an occupational hazard.

Dealing with the end of a career because of a once-in-a-century pandemic is a little trickier. But for Blitzbok stalwart Afrika - statistically South Africa's most successful sevens player - there is an air of acceptance about the way his last realistic shot at an Olympic gold medal has been taken away.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021 and Afrika will be one year older. That doesn't matter so much when a player is in his 20s, but when he is in his 30s, a year can make a massive difference. Especially in a dynamic and explosive sport such as sevens rugby. Afrika will be 33 when the Olympics kick off next...