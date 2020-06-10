South Africa: COVID-19 Cuts Cecil Afrika's Swansong Short

10 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cecil Afrika, South Africa's most decorated sevens player of all time, is a high-profile victim of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has all but ended his illustrious career and denied him an appropriate swansong.

Professional sport is brutal at the best of times. Career-ending injury is always one misstep, one lapse of concentration or piece of rotten luck, away. Athletes, though, prepare themselves mentally for these challenges as they're something they can comprehend. They are part of the world they operate in - an occupational hazard.

Dealing with the end of a career because of a once-in-a-century pandemic is a little trickier. But for Blitzbok stalwart Afrika - statistically South Africa's most successful sevens player - there is an air of acceptance about the way his last realistic shot at an Olympic gold medal has been taken away.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021 and Afrika will be one year older. That doesn't matter so much when a player is in his 20s, but when he is in his 30s, a year can make a massive difference. Especially in a dynamic and explosive sport such as sevens rugby. Afrika will be 33 when the Olympics kick off next...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.