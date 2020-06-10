Malawi: NGO Develops User Toolkit On Child Marriage-Related Laws

10 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu-based local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Good Health organization (GHO) and Nkhamenya Mission have developed a user tool kit that provides comprehensive information and simplifies laws related to child marriages in Malawi.

The user tool kit which has two versions Adult and Child Friendly is aimed at raising awareness on the existence of laws and policies which prohibit child marriages.

According to Project Officer for GHO Stella Mbewe the initiative dubbed Kulimbikitsa Ufulu ndi Moyo wa Anyamata (KUUWA) Project is aimed at empowering children and young people, especially girls, to live in a violence free environment with access to inclusive sexual reproductive health rights.

Mbewe said one of the problems in the communities is that despite having the numerous laws and policies on child protection people still lack information on these.

"The user toolkit is just an extract of relevant clauses in the acts and policies which will aid easy access to what the laws and policies say since not everyone can access the laws and even the constitution," said Mbewe.

The user toolkit can be used by the children themselves, child protection officers, youth clubs, youth service providers, the media and other relevant officers.

Apart from being translated into Chichewa and Tumbuka, the user toolkit is also in Braille to carter for those who are visually impaired.

One of the young people in the district, Mercy Phiri who is in standard eight at Chankhanga Primary School, welcomed the user toolkit saying it will make it easier for young girls to know what laws are protecting them.

"The book is an important tool to have because sometimes children do not know that rights are being violated because they do not know what the laws say in the country," said Phiri.

KUUWA is a five-year project, supported by Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) through Plan International and implemented by GHO and Nkhamenya Mission Hospital in Kasungu.

The main focus of the project is on child protection and sexual reproductive health rights.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.