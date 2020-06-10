South Africa: Eight Witnesses Saw Soldiers Assault Collins Khosa - IPID Report

analysis

The SANDF exonerated soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death, but eight witnesses have told police watchdog IPID they witnessed his assault. IPID has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against five metro police officers who failed to intervene.

Eight witnesses have told the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) they saw SANDF members assault Collins Khosa hours before he died from a blunt force head injury, raising further questions about a military board of inquiry that exonerated its members.

IPID spoke to the eight witnesses, neighbours and family members who were present when SANDF members confronted Khosa and his brother-in-law in Alexandra, as part of its investigation into the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's (JMPD) role in Khosa's death.

"Majority of witnesses corroborated one another confirming that the [sic] when some of the witnesses and the deceased were assaulted by members of the SANDF, JMPD officers witnessed the alleged assaults and did not prevent it," said IPID's report.

Khosa died on 10 April 2020 after SANDF members confronted him and his brother-in-law after finding a glass of alcohol in his yard. The soldiers confiscated two beers from their house and an argument started after one of them slammed the gate on Khosa's...