South Africa: Breezy Proposal for Mothballed Saldanha Steel

9 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By John Yeld

The proposed Boulders wind farm will blight one of the most spectacular parts of the West Coast, so why not move it to a site that is already environmentally compromised and degraded - like ArcelorMittal's now mothballed Saldanha Steel plant?

The out-of-the-box suggestion to move a proposed wind project to a shut-down steel plant in Saldanha Bay comes from acclaimed wildlife photographer and environmental author, Peter Pickford, on behalf of more than 1,200 members of three property-owning associations objecting to the massive Boulders wind farm project on the West Coast peninsula between Paternoster, St Helena Bay and Vredenburg.

It's an idea that hasn't been ruled out by ArcelorMittal. Responding to a request for comment, ArcelorMittal South Africa's group manager: stakeholder management and communication, Tami Didiza, said the company was currently investigating various options to repurpose those parts of the Saldanha site not occupied by the closed steel plant, that might offer employment opportunities for the local community.

The scenic West Coast village of Paternoster. The proposed Boulders wind farm will be constructed on the hills in the background. (Photo: Peter & Beverly Pickford Wildlife Photography)

"These include a logistical hub, renewable energy projects and water treatment projects for local municipalities,"...

