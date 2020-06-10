South Africa: Who Is in Charge - the NCCC or the Cabinet? Ramaphosa Unveils the Blurring of Democratic Practice At the Highest Level

10 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in parliamentary replies, effectively acknowledged a parallel system of governance - with the National Coronavirus Command Council blurring the lines of executive governance which South Africa's Constitution assigns to Cabinet.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has been the public face of South Africa's Covid-19 responses since the day the National State of Disaster was declared on 15 March.

In the background, but also occasionally in the public eye, is NatJoints - the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure - which brings together police, military and spooks in a structure not established in either law or regulation. NatJoints' role of drafting plans for the NCCC and "operationalising" NCCC decisions has emerged over the past two months in various defence and police parliamentary committees. And now, also in the presidential parliamentary replies.

Mostly M.I.A. in this State of Disaster has been the Disaster Management Centre and its provincial counterparts, which, under the Disaster Management Act, coordinate the response to a disaster. Also largely M.I.A. has been the Cabinet.

And so when DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach fired off parliamentary questions about the NCCC - one can't lie or misrepresent in those parliamentary oversight tools - the replies are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

